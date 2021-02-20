Two released without charge amid inquiry into murder of Co Louth teen

A man and a woman arrested in connection with the murder of a Co Louth youth in 2020 have been released without charge.

The teenage boy was murdered by people suspected of being linked to organised crime in Dublin and Louth. One of the chief suspects in his death died several months later.

The youth cannot be named due to a recent Court of Appeal judgment stating minors who are victims of crime cannot be identified, even if they are deceased.

The man who has been released, aged in his mid-20s, was arrested on Friday and detained at Mountjoy Garda station. The woman had been arrested on Wednesday and detained at Balbriggan Garda station.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Another man, also arrested on Wednesday, remains in custody at Drogheda Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

In total, eight people have been held during the investigation into the juvenile’s death.