Two people die, one injured, following collision in Co Louth

Gardaí in Co Louth have confirmed that two people have died, and another person is seriously injured following a road traffic collision.

The incident happened on the N33, Ardee link road on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary indications are that three vehicles were involved.

According to the AA,the N33 remains closed from the junction with the N52 Dundalk Road to the M1 at junction 14 for Ardee.

Gardaí remain at the scene.

More to follow...