Two people die, one injured, following collision in Co Louth

Gardaí have confirmed that two male drivers have died as a result of a three-car collision in Co Louth on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on the Ardee Link Road in Dunleer at around 8am and Garda Forensic Collision investigators remain at the scene.

A man in his early 50s, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle, was fatally injured when his car collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the second car, a man in his mid-30s, also died following the collision. A passenger in his vehicle was treated for non life-threatening injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The bodies of the two deceased men were removed to the mortuary at the same hospital.

The Ardee Link Road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for information from witnesses and for any road users with dash-cam footage travelling in the area at the time to come forward.