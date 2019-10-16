Two people arrested over stabbing of man in parked car in Cork

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an incident in Cork city in which a man was stabbed infront of his child.

The incident happened on North Main Street at around 10.45am on October 1st.

The victim (41) was sitting in a parked car with his young child when he was approached and stabbed several times.

The assailants inflicted non-life threatening injuries on the man before running from the scene in the direction of Adelaide Street. The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment and his car was forensically examined by gardaí.

Searches were carried out in Cork city on Wednesday by gardaí who arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s.

They were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The woman has since been released without charge but the man remains in custody.