Two people arrested in connection with death of Irish man in London

London police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of an Irish man last week.

A 24-year-old man and a teenage girl were arrested in connection with the suspicious death of Adrian Murphy (43), who was originally from Co Kilkenny but had been living in London.

Metropolitan Police say the suspicious death is linked to an earlier alleged rape.

Officers are appealing for information after the body of Mr Murphy was found at a block of flats in Lombard Road, Battersea, south-west London, on June 4th.

On Saturday, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the investigations were ongoing, and there was no further updates to report.

A postmortem examination at St George’s Hospital on June 6th failed to determine a cause of death.

Police said property was stolen from the premises where Mr Murphy was found.

Earlier incident

Their inquiries have linked the incident to an earlier allegation of rape at an address in Walthamstow, north-east London, on May 30th.

The 40-year-old victim became unconscious after he was allegedly drugged by a man he met on a social networking site and invited to his flat.

He was found later that day by a friend and taken to Whipps Cross Hospital, but has since been discharged.

His flat had been ransacked while he was unconscious and the Metropolitan Police have said property including laptops, mobile phones and cash were stolen.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, rape and theft on June 12th.

He has since been bailed to attend a police station at a later date.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested earlier that day on suspicion of murder and theft and has since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Pack, from the Metropolitan police’s homicide and major crime command, said: “We have linked these two incidents through our suspects and our inquiries continue to establish the exact circumstances.

‘Similar connection’

“We know the victim in the Walthamstow incident met the male suspect through a social networking site and we are investigating whether there is a similar connection in Mr Murphy’s death.

“Both incidents happened over a short period of time and thorough inquiries have led us to make these prompt arrests.

“However, there is a possibility other offences may have been committed before 30th May.

“Has anything similar happened to you, or someone you know? A meeting arranged online that has led to intoxication, robbery and possibly sexual assault?

“Please have the confidence to approach my team so we can investigate what happened to you. You can also contact third-party organisations such as the charity Galop. You will be taken seriously and treated with sensitivity.”

Officers said anyone who can help is asked to contact 101, quoting CAD 6467/4 June. - PA