Two more men arrested in Keane Mulready Woods investigation

Gardaí have arrested another two men for questioning over the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods in Drogheda, Co Louth, in January.

After the killing the 17-year-old’s remains were dismembered and dumped in different locations in Dublin though some parts of his body are still unaccounted for.

A man in his 20s was arrested at 7am on Thursday and was being questioned at Dundalk Garda station in Co Louth. He was being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, which is used for offences linked to organised crime and allows for a suspect’s detention for up to seven days without charge.

Another man in his 20s was arrested at 10am on Thursday and was taken to Mountjoy Garda station in Dublin’s north inner city. He was being detained under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to arrest a prisoner who is serving a sentence or awaiting trial.

The arrests of the two men in separate operations on Thursday morning in Dublin and Louth followed the arrest of a man in his 40s on Tuesday morning. He was still being detained at Drogheda Garda station on Thursday afternoon under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí believe Keane Mulready Woods was a low-level figure in a Drogheda-based drugs gang that has been at odds with another faction in the north-east for the past 2½ years. Known as the “Drogheda feud”, the gangland dispute involves criminals across the north-east and some in Dublin and has so far claimed four lives.

One of the men suspected of being centrally involved in the murder and dismembering of Keane Mulready Woods was himself shot dead earlier this year in Belfast. Dubliner Robbie Lawlor (35) was shot dead outside a house on Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area on Saturday, April 4th.

However, while Lawlor was regarded as the key suspect behind the murder of Mulready Woods in January, gardaí believe others were also involved in the killing, the dismembering of the body and transportation of the remains to Dublin.

Gardaí have also identified a number of suspects they believe took on tasks to clean up the murder scene and conceal the murder conspiracy.

Woods was last seen alive by his family in Drogheda where he lived on the evening of Sunday, January 12th. Gardaí believe he was murdered, probably by stabbing to the torso, almost immediately after he was last seen alive by his family.

Late the following night, Monday, January 13th, his limbs were found in a bag dumped on a pavement in Coolock, north Dublin. And in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15th, his hands, feet and head were found in a stolen car that was on fire in a laneway in Dublin’s north inner city though his torso was never found.

Gardaí suspect the teenager’s body parts were to be dumped outside the homes of leaders of the Drogheda crime gang the teenager was aligned with as a warning to them. Gardaí also suspect that plan was abandoned because those transporting the body parts came close to encountering gardaí at or near the locations where they intended to leave them.