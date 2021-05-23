Two missing boys may be in Tipperary area, gardaí say

Two young boys who went missing in north Belfast may be in the Tipperary or North Tipperary area, gardaí said as they issued an appeal on Saturday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) last weekend issued an appeal for help in locating them. Patrick Hovarth (5) and his older brother Fabricio (8).

The boys were last seen getting into a black Ford car around 6pm on Friday evening, May 14th in the Limestone Road area of Belfast.

The following vehicles may be connected to this appeal a Black Ford Kuga GGZ5425 and Silver Peugeot 407 IHZ8298 , the Garda said.

Both boys are dark haired and when last seen Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

Last weekend the PSNIsaid it was keen to know the boys were safe and well and believed they may be in the company of a relative.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504-25100 or the PSNI on 0044-2890650222.