Two men wounded in Belfast stabbing

Two men sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in an incident in Belfast in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that just after 3am they responded to a report of a disturbance in New Barnsley Park in the west of the city.

Shortly afterwards, a man in his 20s was stabbed in the Avoca Court area, sustaining injuries to his chest, left side, throat and head. He was taken to hospital where his condition was described as stable.

Police custody

The second victim, a man also in his 20s, was found a short distance away at Mount Alverno Garage on the Springfield Road. He had sustained stab wounds to his right arm, abdomen and leg.

A man in his 30s was arrested and was in police custody assisting detectives with their inquiries on Monday evening.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to the incident. Anyone in the area at the time or who has any information is asked to make contact.