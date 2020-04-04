Two men who fled car involved in nationwide burglary spree arrested

Gardaí have arrested two men following an investigation into a series of burglaries that took place across the State over the past week.

The arrests were made in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí carrying out patrols in the Ronanstown sub-district were alerted to a car parked in a residential complex in the Saggart area of Co Dublin.

The car was known by gardaí to be involved in a number of burglaries nationwide between March 27th and April 1st.

“Gardaí have established nine incidents of burglary in which the offending vehicle was involved. This includes two burglaries at business premises, six at domestic residences and one at a construction site,” a garda statement said.

“On arrival at the scene, two men fled the car on foot. Both men were pursued by gardaí and apprehended a short distance away.”

The men, aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The car was seized and a technical examination will be carried out.

Garda investigations are ongoing.