Two men seriously wounded in north Dublin gun attack

Two men have been arrested after two other men were injured in a shooting attack in north Dublin on Friday.

The shooting took place at 11.30am at Killeek Lane in St Margaret’s, between Ballymun and Swords.

Early reports indicate two men were shot and very seriously injured. One of those injured is believed to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí later said the two victims were brought to Beaumont and Blanchardstown hospital.

A spokesman said two males have been arrested under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939.