Two men seriously injured in stabbing at house in Limerick

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a double stabbing at a house in Limerick in the early hours of Monday.

Two men in their early 20s sustained serious stab injuries during the incident at Woodbine Avenue, Caherdavin between 3am and 4am on Monday morning. One man was taken to Cork University with life threatening injuries, while a second man was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí have not disclosed any details of what transpired at the house leading to the two men receiving stab wounds.

A Garda spokesman said investigations were continuing and that “no arrests have been made”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda station in Limerick on 061-456980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.