Two men seriously injured in south Dublin stabbing

One man is critically injured and another has sustained wounds in a double stabbing in south Dublin.

A suspect for the attack, which occurred in Inchicore, was arrested at the scene.

The Luas red line was closed for a short period as gardaí believed the knife used in the attack had been disposed of on or near the line.

It meant the Luas service was halted for a period to allow investigating gardaí search on the line.

However, while the area round the Blackhorse stop in Inchicore was closed and a lot of blood was visible on the ground near the stop, the attack was unrelated to the Luas or its passengers.

Neither the victims nor the attacker had disembarked the Luas or were intending to travel it.

Gardaí believe a house party had been taking place through the early hours of the morning at a house near to the stop.

Detectives are operating on the theory the stabbing had occurred at about 6am during a row that began at the party and spread out onto the street.

The two injured men are Irish and the man being questioned on suspicion of carrying out the attack is a foreign national.

All three men are known to each other. While investigations are at an early stage, gardaí believe all three men were at the party overnight.

That property has undergone a search by the Garda and people who were at the party have been spoken to.

The emergency services were called to the scene and the two injured men were treated by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to hospital.

Informed sources said while both men were seriously injured, one of them had sustained life threatening injuries. There were concerns about his chances of surviving.

The injured men are undergoing emergency medical treatment at St James’s Hospital.

The arrested man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for his detention for up to 24 hours without charge. He was taken to Kilmainham Garda station for questioning.