Two men injured in shooting outside Dublin boxing stadium

Two men have been injured following a shooting outside a boxing venue in Dublin in the latest gangland incident linked to the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud.

A Garda spokesman said the men were injured after a car pulled up near the National Stadium, on South Circular Road, at about 9.45pm on Friday and fired at a man who is known to gardaí; he was hit in the foot as he ran towards Griffith College.

The second man, who was injured in the hand, is understood to have been a student who had been walking nearby.

Gardaí sealed off the area and were carrying out searches. Two burnt-out cars were later found in north Dublin.

There was expected to be heightened security at the venue today as a member of the Hutch family had been due to compete in the boxing tournament that started at the stadium on Friday.

A witness said there was panic inside the venue when the shots were fired outside. “No one knew what was happening, so there was a big rush. Especially after what happened at the Regency” – the Dublin hotel where a man was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in in February 2016 – “everybody was running, hiding behind seats and that. It was mayhem the minute it happened, people looking for shelter.”

The feud has claimed 14 lives since September 2015. All but two of the attacks were carried out by the Kinahan drug cartel. Four members of the Hutch family – cousins Gary (34), Gareth (35) and Derek (27), and their uncle Eddie (59) – have been killed.

Derek Coakley-Hutch was shot dead at the Bridgeview halting site beside Cloverhill prison, in west Dublin, last Saturday.