Two men in their 80s knocked down by motorcycle in Dublin

Gardaí have appealed for information after two men in their 80s were knocked down by a motorcycle in Dublin.

The incident occurred on the Swords Road in Santry at 9.40pm on Thursday, when the men were walking on the city-bound side of the road, near the Morton Stadium.

The motorcyclist failed to remain at the scene.

The two men were taken to hospital following the incident, where one of them remains in a serious but stable condition. The other has since been released with minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the incident or any drivers with dashcams who were on the road at the time to contact Santry Garda station on 01-6664000.