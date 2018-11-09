Two men in 20s arrested in Athy over David Boland killing

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of father-of-one David Boland (34) in Co Kildare last week.

Mr Boland, from Nurney, was killed during an incident on Duke Street in the centre of Athy town, on the morning of November 1st.

The men, both in their 20s, were arrested by gardaí in Athy on Friday. They are being held in Kildare and Newbridge Garda stations.

This brings to four the number of people arrested by gardaí in connection with his death.

On Sunday , Calvin Cullen (20), of Greenhills, Athy, was charged with the murder of Mr Boland. It is alleged Mr Boland was stabbed three times by the defendant.

Det Garda Niall Bambrick told Judge Desmond Zaidan the defendant replied after being charged with murder: “I never meant for him to die. I’m sorry for his family. I hope they believe I didn’t mean that to happen.”

When asked about the alleged particulars of the incident, gardaí told the judge there were a number of people on the street at the time.

They said Mr Boland had been driving when he stopped and parked his car before becoming involved in an altercation with the defendant.

“He was stabbed three times and the wounds were fatal,” said Det Garda Bambrick.

Mr Boland was taken by ambulance to Portlaoise hospital, where he died.