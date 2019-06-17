Two men hospitalised after knife violence in Dublin

Two men have been hospitalised with knife injuries following a violent public order incident in Ballyfermot, Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Two men in their 20s sustained knife injuries when violence broke out at Clifden Drive in Cherry Orchard in Ballyfermot shortly after 1pm on Sunday, June 16th.

Dozens of young men were reportedly involved in the violence which was described on social media as a “riot” and left one of the men with a slash across his face.

The Garda armed support unit and a number of local garda units were called to the scene following reports of a disturbance involving a number of youths.

A video shared widely on social media showed a man with a deep slash running down his face.

Both men injured in the violence were brought to hospital where their injuries are described as not life threatening.

Asked how many people were involved in the violence, a garda spokeswoman said it was believed “a number of people” had gathered at the scene and that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Local councillor Daithí Doolan appealed for calm on Twitter following the violence and requested that anyone involved “stop and think about the hurt and damage you are doing”. Cllr Doolan also tweeted that the attack may have been prearranged.