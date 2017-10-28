Two men held after man stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Limerick

Two men have been arrested following a stabbing in Limerick early this morning.

The men, aged 19 and 20, were held in relation to the stabbing on Ballycummin Road, Raheen, on the south side of the city.

A man in his 30s was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick after the incident. His condition is described as stable.

“He has a fair few wounds...multiple stab wounds,” a Garda source added.

The arrested men are being detained at Roxboro Road Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man was stabbed “multiple” times in Limerick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340.