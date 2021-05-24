Two men held after gardaí seize €2.2m of cannabis in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis worth an estimated €2.2 million in Dublin.

Some €150,000 in cash was seized along with 110kg of the drug when members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out searches in Tallaght and the city centre.

“A number of vehicles were stopped and searched in the areas as part of this operation,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement on Monday night.

“This operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime.”

The two men arrested as part of the investigation were aged in their 30s and 50s. They were taken to Tallaght Garda station for questioning, where they are being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, the Garda statement added.