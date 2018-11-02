Two men found guilty of Gareth Hutch murder

A second Dubliner has been found guilty at the Special Criminal Court of murdering Gareth Hutch over two years ago.

The three-judge court said it accepted the prosecution’s case that Thomas Fox (31) made a “probable” contribution to Mr Hutch’s (36) murder.

Fox was a subordinate of Jonathan Keogh (33) and appeared to act under his general influence and direction, the court found.

Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin 1 had denied murdering Mr Hutch, who was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24th, 2016.

Earlier this morning his co-accused Jonathan Keogh was also found guilty of Hutch’s murder. The court found Keogh fired the fatal shots that killed Mr Hutch in “cold-blooded manner” and “had a hand in almost every aspect” of the planning of the murder.

Keogh, of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1 had denied murdering Mr Hutch,in what the court said was not a “spontaneous or reactive killing”.

Mr Hutch, nephew of Gerry “the monk” Hutch, died as a result of four gun shot injuries; two to the back of the neck, one to the lower back and one to the right of the upper chest.

Fox was also convicted of unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm handgun on May 23rd, 2016 at the same place.

Instrumental

During the nine-week trial which ended in July, the prosecution contended that Thomas Fox was “instrumental” in planning the murder of Mr Hutch as well as being the getaway driver for the shooters.

It was the State’s case that Fox was parked near Avondale House in a white Transit van on the morning of the shooting, but due to a change of plans the white van was not required.

Gardaí outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin after Gareth Hutch was shot dead on May 24th, 2016. File photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh at the non-jury court, spent an hour reviewing the evidence that led to Fox’s guilty verdicts.

Wearing a black jacket, Fox kept his head down as the judge reviewed the evidence against him.

Heated exchange

It was the State’s case that a heated exchange took place between Jonathan Keogh and Gareth Hutch on the day prior to the shooting, that Keogh was heard expressing his intention to kill Mr Hutch later that evening and that he was one of the two gunmen responsible for the murder.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh at the non-jury court, spent seven hours over two days reviewing the evidence that led to the guilty verdict.

Delivering the lengthy judgement following a nine-week trial which ended in July, Mr Justice Hunt said the court accepted the prosecution’s case that a considerable amount of planning and co-ordination had gone into this killing. “All those that are involved in planning are guilty of the crime of murder,” he added.

Keogh wore a grey t-shirt and kept his head down as the judgment was delivered to a packed courtroom. There was a heavy presence from the Garda Public Order Unit in the three-judge court for today’s verdict. Giving the court’s verdict today, Mr Justice Hunt said Keogh fled to Belfast in the aftermath of the murder not because he was going to be wrongly accused of Mr Hutch’s murder but because he was involved in it all along.

Unequivocally

Finding Keogh guilty, Mr Justice Hunt said the evidence showed it was more probable than not that Keogh committed this offence and there was enough circumstantial evidence to incriminate him even without the evidence of key prosecution witness Mary McDonnell.

Mr Justice Hunt said the evidence pointed “firmly and unequivocally” in the direction of Keogh being involved in this killing.

The judge said the plan to kill Mr Hutch was “in gestation” perhaps as far back as April and was certainly in place by the following month when mobile phone handsets were acquired.

Keogh gave little reaction following the guilty verdict.

The court is awaiting a verdict for Regina Keogh (41) from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1 who also denied murdering Mr Hutch. It is expected her verdict will be delivered after lunch.

More to follow.