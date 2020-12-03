Two men found dead in Waterford city hostel

Gardaí are seeking to establish the cause of death of two men found deceased in a hostel in Waterford city on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to an incident in a hostel on Bath Street, Waterford at approximately 4:45pm on Thursday. Upon attending the scene a man in his 40s was pronounced dead.

While on site gardaí were also alerted to a second incident, where another man in his early 40s had been found deceased in his bed.

Both bodies have been removed to the Waterford city morgue, with post-mortem examinations to take place.

The results of the post-mortems will determine the course of any inquiry.

However, one Garda source said it appeared there had been no foul play in either death.