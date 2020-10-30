Two men charged after gardaí seize €218,000 of drugs and cash

Two men in their 30s have been charged and are due to appear before a court on Friday in relation to the seizure of €218,000 worth of drugs and cash in Cork and Dublin this week.

Gardaí seized €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €30,000 of cash during the search of a car and a house in Castlemartyr, Co Cork on Tuesday.

Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and brought to Midleton Garda Station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

As part of their investigation into this seizure, gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Tallaght, west Dublin on Wednesday evening. A quantity of fireworks and €88,000 of cash was found.

Both men are due to appear before Cork City District Court at 10.30am.