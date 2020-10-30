Two men charged after gardaí seize €218,000 of drugs and cash
A house and car in Castlemartyr, Co Cork and a property in Tallaght, Dublin were searched
Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene of the seizure in Co Cork.
Two men in their 30s have been charged and are due to appear before a court on Friday in relation to the seizure of €218,000 worth of drugs and cash in Cork and Dublin this week.
Gardaí seized €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €30,000 of cash during the search of a car and a house in Castlemartyr, Co Cork on Tuesday.
Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and brought to Midleton Garda Station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
As part of their investigation into this seizure, gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Tallaght, west Dublin on Wednesday evening. A quantity of fireworks and €88,000 of cash was found.
Both men are due to appear before Cork City District Court at 10.30am.