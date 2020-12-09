Two men arrested over death of man found outside Kerry hotel

Two men were arrested on Wednesday morning as part of an investigation into the unexplained death of a man in his 20s last August in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Darragh Sheehan (26), from Doneraile, Co Cork, was found unconscious shortly before midnight outside the Gleneagle Hotel on the Muckross Road on August 29th.

The emergency services were called but he died shortly after he was found.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, are being detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Killarney Garda station.

Two other men arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation have been released without charge. A file is now being prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).