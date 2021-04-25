Two men arrested over bomb left in police officer’s car in Derry released

Two men arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a part-time police officer in the North have been released, police said.

The pair, aged 26 and 36, were detained on Friday and questioned about a bomb left beside the car of a female member of police staff and part-time police officer at Ballyquin Road in Dungiven, Co Derry, last Monday.

The device was placed directly beside where the young mother’s three-year-old daughter sits in the car.

Police believe dissident republican faction the New IRA was behind the attempted murder.

The two men arrested were detained in the Lettershandoney area of Derry and in the Creggan area of the city.

They were questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast under the Terrorism Act.

Police said they have since been released.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” a spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Police previously said the explosives placed by the car were attached to a container with flammable liquid, which was designed to cause a fireball which would have engulfed the victim’s car and anyone in it or anyone close by, or those calling to the house.