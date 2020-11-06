Two men arrested over alleged witness intimidation in Aaron Brady case

Two men have been arrested in recent days over allegations of witness intimidation related to the Aaron Brady murder trial.

Brady was last month sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co Louth in 2013.

“Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) arrested a male in his 20s as part of the ongoing investigation regarding allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady,” a Garda spokesman said on Friday.

The man is being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

On Thursday, a man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the investigation and was subsequently released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There have been seven arrests in this investigation.