Two men arrested in Derry over murder bid on police officer

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Co Derry and a series of other offences linked to the New IRA.

The men, aged 36 and 44, were detained in the Derry area on Friday.

They are being questioned about the murder bid on the part-time officer in Dungiven, Co Derry, last month.

The New IRA has claimed responsibility for the murder attempt, which saw a bomb placed beside the officer’s car.

The device, described as being designed to create a fireball, was left beside where the officer’s three-year-old daughter sits in the vehicle.

The arrested men are also being questioned about three assaults involving firearms in the Creggan area of Derry in January and February.

Det Supt Richard Campbell, Head of the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives today arrested two men under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part-time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19th April.

“The two men, aged 36 and 44, were arrested in the Derry/Londonderry area and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite [in Belfast] where they are being questioned by detectives.

“They are also being questioned on suspicion of involvement in three assaults involving firearms that occurred in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry on 6th January, 8th January and 6th February this year.” – PA