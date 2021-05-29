Two men arrested after seizure of cannabis worth €1.35m in Co Meath

Two men, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested following the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated €1.35 million in Co Meath.

They are being held for questioning at Finglas and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seizure was made when as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime. The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB)carried out the operation in the Meath area where a vehicle and one premises were searched and 67.5kg of cannabis herb (pending analysis) was discovered.

Investigations are ongoing.