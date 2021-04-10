Two men arrested after gardaí seize €30,000 of cocaine in Ennis

Two men in their 30s have been arrested after cocaine worth more than €30,000 was seized in Co Clare on Friday.

Gardaí searched a house in Ennis and found the drugs. Both men arrested were brought to Ennis Garda station.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, and associated criminal activity in the Clare Division.

The two men men are currently detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and could be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.