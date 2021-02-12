Two men arrested after drugs worth €7.4m seizure in Co Kildare

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis worth an estimated €7.4 million after they stopped and searched a vehicle in Co Kildare last night.

An estimated 374kg of cannabis herb was found in the vehicle and in follow-up searches carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The two men, aged 46 and 49 years-of-age, were arrested under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act and are being questioned at Naas Garda station. They can be questioned for seven days.

On Friday morning Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of the GNDOCB said the operation demonstrated the force’s determination to “tackle the supply of controlled drugs that cause significant harm and misery in our communities

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who is the Head of Organised and Serious Crime unit praised gardaí for their successes in “tackling serious and organised crime in the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic”.