Two men arrested after €425,000 worth of heroin seized in Cork

Two men have been arrested in Cork city after €425,000 worth of heroin was seized by gardaí on Thursday night.

Officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad seized the drugs in an intelligence-led operation, when they searched a car in the Knocknaheeny area on the city’s northside at 11.30pm.

The car had just pulled into the driveway of a house in the Harbour View Road area of Knocknaheeny when a team of plainclothes detectives surrounded the car and carried out the search.

They found approximately three kilos of heroin, with a street value of about €425.000, one of the biggest ever heroin seizures in city, which they believe had just been brought from Dublin for distribution and sale in the local Cork market.

A 57-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, one from Gurranebraher and one from Greenmount, were arrested and brought to Gurranebraher Garda Station for questioning about the seizure.

The two men are detained under drugs trafficking legislation, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days before they have to be charged or released.

Members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad were backed up in the operation by officers from the Gurranebraher District Drugs Unit and members of the Armed Support Unit based in Anglesea Street Garda Station.

They later carried out a search of the house on Harbour View Road while they also seized the car for a forensic examination by Garda technical experts at a secure location.