Two men armed with knives rob shop in south Dublin

Gardaí are searching for two men who robbed a shop while armed with knives in south Dublin.

The men threatened staff at a supermarket in Tallaght before escaping with a sum of money. While no injuries were reported following the incident at Fortunestown, during the robbery the attackers threatened staff with knives and forced them to surrender money.

“Gardaí are investigating a robbery of a supermarket in Tallaght that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, September 9th,” the Garda said in reply to queries.

“At approximately 8am, it’s reported two males entered a supermarket in Fortunestown, Tallaght, armed with knives. The men left the shop with a sum of cash and quantity of cigarettes after threatening staff.

“No injuries were reported and there was no damage to any property. Investigations are ongoing.”