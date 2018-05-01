Two men and woman injured as car hits pedestrians in Dublin

Two men were seriously injured when they were hit by a car in west Dublin this morning.

The driver of the car fled the scene and a man in his 30s was arrested a short time later, according to a Garda statement.

It said officers in Blanchardstown were appealing for witnesses following the incident in Coolmine, west Dublin.

“At approximately 9.30am gardaí were called to a scene at the incident at Coolmine road at near the train station. Two male pedestrians aged 54 and 19 were seriously injured when the struck by a car. A female pedestrian also sustained minor injuries,” the statement said.

It is understood the Seat Leon car mounted the footpath during the incident.

The men were taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene but during a follow-up operation gardaí arrested a man in his late 30s a short time later.

He is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda station.

2The road is currently closed for technical examination and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene. Rails services at Coolmine Station are not affected,” the Garda statement added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01-6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.