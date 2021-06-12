Two men (20s) arrested after €120,000 worth of drugs, ammunition seized

Two men in their 20s have been arrested following the seizure of €120,000 worth of drugs and ammunition in north Dublin on Friday.

Heroin with an estimated value of €112,000, along with four unspent shot-gun cartridges were discovered by gardaí when they stopped and searched a van while on routine patrol on the Malahide Road in Coolock shortly after 6.30pm.

The occupants of the van, two men in their 20s, were arrested and brought to Coolock Garda Station.

Both men are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 and can be held for up to three days.

Further quantities of drugs, including heroin, cocaine and diazepam, worth approximately €8,500 were recovered during a follow-up search of a house in the Darndale area by investigating gardaí.

Gardaí said all of the drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and that the investigation is ongoing.