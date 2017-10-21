Two in custody over murder of woman in Belfast

Two men remain in custody in Belfast on Sunday morning in connection with the murder of a woman in Finaghy yesterday.

Police said the 51-year-old woman who died in the incident was Anne O’Neill.

She was found in the Ardmore Avenue area of Finaghy at about 7am on Saturday after police received a report of a woman in distress in the area.

She was found in the back garden of a property in the area.

Despite being treated by emergency services at the scene, she died from her injuries, the PSNI said.

Two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested at an address in south Belfast a short time later, and remain in police custody.

South Belfast Assembly member Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said neighbours had earlier heard screams.

The Sinn Féin representative said there was “real shock and distress” in the community following the incident.

“I have spoken with residents of Ardmore who were woken by a woman’s screams around 7am,” he said.

He urged anyone with information to contact the police.

PA