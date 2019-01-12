Two held in Birmingham over alleged supply of drugs and guns in Ireland and Britain

Two men have been arrested at Birmingham airport as part of an investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import and supply drugs, firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering offences, on arrival at the airport on Saturday morning, the agency said in a statement.

“At the same location a second man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences,” it added.

Both men are from Staffordshire.

NCA officers, supported by colleagues from Staffordshire Police, are also searching a property in the Tamworth area and a business premises in Birmingham.

“The arrest and searches are part of an investigation into the activities of an organised crime network alleged to be involved in the supply of drugs and firearms,” the NCA said.

The investigation was being supported in Ireland by An Garda Síochána and other international partners.

“The men are currently being questioned at a police station in Staffordshire. No further information is available at this stage,” the agency said.