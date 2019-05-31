Two held as stolen beer kegs worth almost £1m seized by police

Stolen beer kegs worth almost £1 million have been seized by police in Northern Ireland.

Two men, both aged 55, were arrested as officers recovered the kegs during raids targeting organised crime in Mallusk near Belfast and Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Officers said the kegs, which belong to a drinks distributor, have an estimated retail value of £900,000 (€1.02 million).

The Police Service of Northern Ireland revealed details of the recovery operation, which ran over recent weeks, on Wednesday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin, from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Division, said: “Drinks distributors use these kegs to deliver their product to licensed premises across Northern Ireland and then recover them when they are empty.

“In total, the stolen beer kegs recovered as part of our investigation are worth an estimated retail value of £900,000 and the thefts have a significant financial impact on businesses that distribute their product to licensed premises.

“Two men were arrested as a result of our searches and the investigation continues.”

Mr McCubbin urged anyone with information on the thefts to come forward.

He added: “I would also remind the owners of licensed premises to be alert to this type of crime and ensure that their premises and stock are secure.”

One of the suspects was arrested in the Holywood area of Co Down on May 14th on suspicion of theft. He was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

The other was arrested in the Omagh area on May 21th, also on suspicion of theft. He was also released on bail pending further inquiries. - PA