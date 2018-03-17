Two held as gardaí seize drugs worth €1.4 million in Dublin

Gardaí have seized drugs worth €1.4 million in Dublin.

The cannabis and cocaine was seized on Friday as part of an ongoing investigations targeting serious and organised criminal activity in the capital, a Garda statement said.

The operation in Kilmainaham by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau was supported by the Special Crime Task Force, it said.

“A search operation took place in the Kings House Apartment Complex, Bow Lane, Dublin 8. During this operation cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million (subject to analysis) was seized,” the statement added.

A 48-year-old man and 32-year-old were arrested and are being questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda Stations.