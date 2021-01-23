Two held as gardaí seize cannabis worth €1.2m in raids against organised crime

A man and a woman arrested in raids by gardaí targeting people involved in organised crime remain in custody on Sunday.

Gardaí seized a large quantity of cannabis and cash along with a firearm and ammunition following the operations in counties Louth and Monaghan on Saturday.

Members of the force attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau conducted searched in both counties around 12pm and were supported by members of the Garda Dog Unit. During the searches, cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.2 million was seized along with one firearm and ammunition. Some €100,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also seized.

Two people, a 29-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking and are are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Castleblayney Garda station.

The operation was conducted as part of ongoing investigations targeting individuals suspected to be involved in organised crime. In a statement, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said:

“Organised crime groups continue to operate despite the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Garda Síochána is pursuing them with rigour and determination. It is this determination which has given rise to success today, whereby the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, have located and seized a sizable quantity of drugs, a firearm, ammunition and cash suspected to the proceeds of crime.

Gardaí have seized €130,000 of suspected cannabis during a search operation in Co Longford. The discovery was made when the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search of a house Aughnacliffe on Saturday afternoon. A man in his mid 30s was arrested. pic.twitter.com/haLG8VM9Nu — Garda Info (@gardainfo) January 24, 2021

“We continue to target those causing most harm in our community. Reducing the availability of illicit drugs and firearms that cause untold misery in our communities will continue to be our priority and we believe that the seizure today will contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on other recent success we have achieved”.

Cocaine

Meanwhile, gardaí seized approximately €130,000 of suspected cannabis during a search of a house residence in Co Longford on Saturday afternoon.

The discovery was made when Gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Aughnacliffe at about 1pm.

“During the course of this search, a sophisticated cannabis growhouse was located in two bedrooms and the basement area of the residence,” a Garda statement said.

The value of the suspected cannabis plants was approximately €45,000. Gardaí also seized approximately €85,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

A man in his mid 30s was arrested at the scene

In a separate operation in Dublin on Friday, gardaí seized €57,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €8,450 in cash.

The items were uncovered during a search of a house in the Finglas area along with a hydraulic press and drug paraphernalia. A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda station and has since been charged.

The search was done as part of an operation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the North Dublin region.