Two held after gardaí seize €192,000 of cannabis in Portlaoise

Gardaí have seized cannabis with an estimated value of €192,000 from a vehicle in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested at the scene after officers discovered 9.6kg of herbal cannabis following a joint intelligence-led operation, involving the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Units and Revenue customs officers.

The man and woman are being detained at Portlaoise Garda station under the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.