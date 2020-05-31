Two gardaí posted to Americas to tackle international crime and terrorism

Two gardaí are being posted to the United States and South America to work with overseas police forces in tackling internationally-operating organised crime gangs and terrorists.

One will be stationed at Washington DC and the other at Bogota, the capital of Colombia, in a move the Government says will boost Ireland’s security.

The former will be responsible for working with law enforcement agencies in the US and Canada, while the latter will have responsibility for South and Central America, including Mexico.

They will bring to six the number in the overseas Garda liaison officer network, with officers already posted in London, Paris, Madrid and the Hague.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said the expansion of the overseas network followed a request from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris for the extra posts to be created.

“The increasingly global character of organised crime and terrorism necessitates deep international co-operation among police and law enforcement agencies around the world,” Mr Flanagan said, announcing Government approval for the new roles.

“The overseas liaison officer network is a key element of An Garda Síochána’s approach to combating international criminal and terrorist organisations.”

Mr Flanagan said the new roles will enable practical co-operation with police overseas and co-ordination of operations across borders.

“This step will not only enhance the security of the State, but will also give Ireland a greater input to policy and strategy decisions in these areas internationally, in line with the Government Strategy of a Global Ireland 2025,” he added.