Two gardaí in hospital after patrol car rammed in Limerick

Two Limerick-based gardaí are being treated in hospital after sustaining injuries when their patrol car was rammed during a pursuit of another car overnight.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident, and gardaí also recovered a knife, suspected cannabis, and a car.

The incident began shortly before midnight when a Garda patrol unit attempted to stop another car in the car park of the Crescent Shopping Centre in Doooradoyle, Limerick city.

Gardaí said the car took off at speed in the direction of the Ballykeefe Roundabout, and an armed Garda unit was deployed to assist in the pursuit.

The suspect car rammed a patrol car at the Clonmacken roundabout about 6kms from the shopping centre.

The occupants of this car fled on foot and were pursued by gardaí before being arrested.

Gardaí recovered a knife and €1,500 worth of suspected cannabis, pending analysis, gardaí said.

The car involved in the pursuit was also seized and transported to a location where it will be further searched and forensically examined by gardaí.

In a statement An Garda said two men were being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Rd and Henry Street Garda Stations.”

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212 400,” the spokesman said.