Two due in court after gun and drugs worth €1m seized in Dublin

A man and a woman are due to appear in court in Dublin today charged with firearms and drug offences.

The charges come after a Garda operation on Monday observed a semi-automatic shotgun being handed between two vehicles in Finglas in north Dublin.

Both vehicles were subsequently stopped and the firearm recovered.

A 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were arrested and were questioned under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act.

Follow-up searches led to the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €140,000 and heroin with a mixing agent work an estimated €900,000.