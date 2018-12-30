Two Donegal men charged with alleged assault on pensioner in Australia

Two Irishmen have been charged following an alleged assault on a 66-year-old man in Australia.

The victim is understood to be fighting for his life following the incident in Sydney on Saturday.

Two Donegal men have appeared in court charged in connection with the alleged attack.

Christopher McLaughlin, 24, and Nathan Kelly, 21, were charged with grievous bodily harm and affray after the man was found with critical injuries on the side of the road in Summer Hill, in the inner west area of the city.

McLaughlin is from Malin and Kelly is from Glengad, on the Inishowen Peninsula. Both men only arrived in Australia a few months ago.

Neither have applied for bail in the case. The victim, who has not yet been named, was treated at the scene for his injuries. He was then taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he has been described as being in a critical condition. McLaughlin and Kelly were arrested a short time later by police.

The pair appeared in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday. They are set to appear at Burwood Local Court on January 9th.