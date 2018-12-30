Two dead following separate road traffic incidents in one weekend

A man driving a motorcycle has died after a crash with another motorbike and a car.

The three-vehicle collision occurred in Co Limerick early on Sunday afternoon. The dead man, who is in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was taken to Limerick University Hospital. However, his injuries are not life-threatening. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The death of the man is the second this weekend after a man in his 30s was killed when the car he was driving left the road in Cork.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 7am on Sunday on the Old Dublin Road near junction 18 off the M8 motorway.

Some 5½ later in Limerick, the two motorcyclists and driver crashed on the N69 between Glinn and Tarbert at about 12:40pm.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination of the crash scene as part of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí in Newcastlewest station have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage, to contact them.

The deaths of the two victims in the separate crashes on Sunday brought to 151 the number of people killed on the roads of the Republic this year. This compares to 157 in all of 2017.

The number of fatalities on the roads have remained at record lows in recent years.

However, the Road Safety Authority is particularly concerned at the number of pedestrians being killed when struck by drivers in vehicles.