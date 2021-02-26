Two brothers killed at isolated Cork farm, van linked to incident found at church

Gardaí are expected to open a murder inquiry later today following the discovery late last night of the bodies of two brothers at their isolated farm in north Cork.

Both men were in their late 60s. A third brother, also in his late 60s and the registered owner of the farm, could not be found this morning.

Gardaí believe the men were killed before the suspect fled in a van belonging to one of the dead men.

This van has since been found abandoned at St Joseph’s Church at Killacluig just north west of Mitchelstown.

Gardaí have sealed off the area and armed officers have begun a search.

A Garda technical team has been requested and are expected at the scene shortly to begin a forensic examination of the red Toyota Corolla van.

Members of the public had been asked to assist gardaí in Cork in urgently locating the van this morning.

Officers were alerted to the incident at around midnight when they received a call from a woman who told them her father had been killed at his family’s farm at Curraghgorm, three miles northwest of Mitchelstown.

Gardaí under Supt Padraic Powell of Fermoy Garda station requested the services of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) as they believed that one or possibly two men on the property may have been armed with a gun.

Armed Support Units from Cork and Limerick were sent to the scene and established a cordon around the farm, which is down a boreen, off the N73 between Mitchelstown and Mallow and near Kildorrery.

A large force of gardaí from the North Cork Division closed off roads and are keeping members of the public away from the scene until the area has been made safe.

Members of the ASU found the body of a man in the farm yard. They then made their way with caution into the farmhouse and into a barn where they discovered the body of another man, a brother of the first man found dead.

The first man who was killed lives in Co Tipperary with his partner but frequently returned to visit the family home even though he has not is the registered owner.

The second brother who died lives at the farm even though he too had no title to the property.

The bodies of the two deceased remain at the scene, and it is expected the gardaí will request the services of the State Pathologist’s Office later today for a postmortem, which they hope will establish how exactly the two men died.

Gardaí believe the two men were violently attacked and may have been killed with an axe.

Last night’s tragedy comes just five months after an incident in Castlemagner near Kanturk in north Cork where a man and his son shot themselves after shooting another son in a dispute over land.

Gardaí believe Tadg O’Sullivan (59) and his son, Diarmuid (23) were both involved in the shooting dead of Mr O’Sullivan’s other son, Mark (26), at the family home at Raheen, Kanturk, on October 26th.

Gardaí believe Mr O’Sullivan’s widow, Anne (60) was spared by her husband and younger son so she could live with the torment after they shot Mark in a row over who would inherit the 115-acre farm.