Two boys aged 14 to face trial for murder of Ana Kriegel
Court told there is lots of CCTV and forensic evidence in case expected to last four weeks
The body of Anastasia Kriegel (14) was found at a disused farmhouse in Lucan on May 17th. Photograph: RIP.ie
A date has been set for the trial of two teenage boys accused of murdering Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia (Ana) Kriegel.
The 14-year-old boys, who cannot be named because they are minors, are charged with the murder of the 14-year-old girl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Dublin on May 14th this year.
The schoolgirl’s body was discovered last May at a disused farmhouse, three days after she was reported missing.
Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, said the State was seeking a joint trial and to have the case heard “sooner rather than later”.
The Central Criminal Court heard there is a lot of CCTV and forensic evidence in the case, which is due to last more than four weeks.
The two accused, who are on bail, appeared at a brief hearing on Tuesday along with family members.
Mr Justice Michael White set April 29th, 2019 as the date for their trial before a jury at the Central Criminal Court.