Two boys aged 14 to face trial for murder of Ana Kriegel

A date has been set for the trial of two teenage boys accused of murdering Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia (Ana) Kriegel.

The 14-year-old boys, who cannot be named because they are minors, are charged with the murder of the 14-year-old girl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Dublin on May 14th this year.

The schoolgirl’s body was discovered last May at a disused farmhouse, three days after she was reported missing.

Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, said the State was seeking a joint trial and to have the case heard “sooner rather than later”.

The Central Criminal Court heard there is a lot of CCTV and forensic evidence in the case, which is due to last more than four weeks.

The two accused, who are on bail, appeared at a brief hearing on Tuesday along with family members.

Mr Justice Michael White set April 29th, 2019 as the date for their trial before a jury at the Central Criminal Court.