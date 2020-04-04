Two ATMs stolen from banks on Dundalk main street
Two vehicles set on fire outside Garda station in effort to hinder Garda response
Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit intercepted the suspects and pursued them across the Northern Ireland Border. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times.
Two ATMs were stolen from banks on the main street of Dundalk on Friday night.
Two vehicles were also set on fire outside Dundalk Garda Station in an effort to hinder the Garda response to the thefts.
Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit intercepted the suspects and pursued them across the Northern Ireland Border.
Gardaí are now working with the PSNI and investigations are open.