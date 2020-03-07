Two arrests in operation against staged crashes and insurance fraud

Gardaí investigating suspected fraudulent insurance claims linked to staged car crashes have made two arrests after searching a series of properties in Co Roscommon.

Business and residential properties were raided by officers from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) as part of Operation Vantage, which is an ongoing investigation into the involvement of non-Irish nationals in staged collisions.

A Garda spokesman said two people were arrested on February 26th for breaches of work permits and immigration related offences following the searches.

“One of these individuals has since been removed from the jurisdiction with the second due before the criminal courts charged with immigration related offences,” he said in a statement.

“Prior to the commencement of Operation Vantage nine EU nationals were identified as being involved in staged road traffic collisions and false insurance claims. Based on criminal history and convictions, applications for EU removal orders were submitted for seven of these individuals.”

The spokesman said some of the businesses searched as part of the operation were found to have breached employment legislation and social protection rules and were now subject to Work Place Relations Commission investigations and prosecutions.