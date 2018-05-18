Two arrested over death of three-month-old baby girl

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a three-month old baby girl in Co Longford last year.

Gardaí believe the two suspects have information about how the baby suffered the fatal head injuries.

The Irish Times understands the people in custody, a man in his early 30s and woman in her 20s, have also been investigated by child welfare agencies about the care of other children.

The girl who died was brought to Temple St Hospital last June. She died on June 4th after efforts by medics to save her life were not successful.

A postmortem examination was carried out at the time and the other examinations by specialist medical experts have also been conducted.

The medical team concluded the child had suffered head injuries, that these had proven fatal and had been sustained with third-party involvement.

Gardaí from Longford arrested the two suspects in Dublin on Friday.

The two suspects have been taken to Longford for questioning. They were being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be detained for up to 24 hours without charge.