Two arrested over death of man at Markievicz House

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Dublin.

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in his 50s following an incident at Markievicz House in Dublin City centre on Monday have arrested a man and a woman.

The man, aged in his 40s, and the woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested on Tuesday morning and detained at Pearse Street Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.