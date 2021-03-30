Two arrested over death of man at Markievicz House
Man and woman arrested and detained at Pearse Street Garda station
The man, aged in his 40s, and the woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested on Tuesday morning.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Dublin.
Gardaí investigating the death of a man in his 50s following an incident at Markievicz House in Dublin City centre on Monday have arrested a man and a woman.
The man, aged in his 40s, and the woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested on Tuesday morning and detained at Pearse Street Garda station.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.