Two arrested over death of 3-month-old baby girl

Gardaí are investigating the death of a three-month old baby last year after a medical examination found the girl had suffered head injuries.

Two people have been arrested today in connection with the child’s death. Gardaí believe the two suspects have information about how the baby suffered the injuries that proved fatal.

The Irish Times understands the people in custody, a man in his early 30s and woman in her 20s, have also been investigated by child welfare agencies about the care of other children.

The baby girl who died was brought to Temple St Hospital last June. She died after efforts by medics to save her life were not successful.

A post mortem examination was carried out at the time and the other examinations by specialist medical experts have also been conducted.

The medical team concluded the child had suffered head injuries, that these had proven fatal and had been sustained with third party involvement.

Gardaí in Longford have been investigating the case ever since and this morning they arrested two suspects in Dublin. The two suspects were well known to the deceased child.

Gardaí said the suspects were detained in Dublin this morning in relation to the baby’s death on June 4th last.

The two suspects have been taken to Longford for questioning. They were being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be detained for up to 24 hours without charge.